Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.01 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 173,632 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in LogMeIn by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,257,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LogMeIn by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

In other news, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664,053 shares in the company, valued at $53,735,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,003 shares of company stock worth $7,834,394. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

