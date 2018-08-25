Zonecoin Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Zonecoin has a total market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00245896 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001853 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00060062 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech . The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars.

