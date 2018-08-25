ZIP (ZIP) One Day Volume Hits $5.54 Million

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ZIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. ZIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIP has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00267652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00151086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035800 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZIP Token Profile

ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io . ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling ZIP

ZIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

