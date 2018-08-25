Zelman & Associates Downgrades Installed Building Products (IBP) to Hold

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.24 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,688 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,803. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $46,340,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 485,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

