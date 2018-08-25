Zelman & Associates Downgrades Installed Building Products (IBP) to Hold

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.
Installed Building Products stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,688 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,803. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $46,340,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 485,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
