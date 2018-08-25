Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yirendai (YRD) to Hold

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Yirendai Ltd. is involved in the online consumer finance business. Yirendai Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Yirendai alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE YRD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 611,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 4.53. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yirendai (YRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.