Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WEIR Grp PLC/S (WEGRY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get WEIR Grp PLC/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded WEIR Grp PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. WEIR Grp PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

WEIR Grp PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEIR Grp PLC/S (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEIR Grp PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR Grp PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.