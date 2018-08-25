Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to “Buy”

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics reported better-than expected results in Q2. Its sole marketed drug, Adcetris, is performing well since its launch. The label expansion in frontline Hodgkin lymphoma, pcALCL, CD30-expressing MF and T-cell lymphoma is encouarging. The FDA approval of Adcetris in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) will further boost sales. The company’s collaboration with Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris shows promise. However, its heavy dependence solely on Adcetris for growth has its inherent risks. The recent label expansion of Merck’s Keytruda in the lymphoma indication is likely to increase competition. Though the company has multiple candidates in its pipeline, most are in early stages of development. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

SGEN opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $292,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $1,873,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 225.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 100,446 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

