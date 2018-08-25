Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.