Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev outpaced the industry in the last three months. AB InBev delivered top and bottom line beat in second-quarter 2018 driven by improving trends in key markets and premiumization in most of its markets. This marked the reversal of the company’s negative earnings surprise trend, while revenues topped estimates for the third straight quarter. Further, the company’s recently announced organizational changes to improve focus on top line and value creation look impressive. Further, the company expects to deliver strong top-line and EBITDA growth for 2018, backed by solid brand performance and robust commercial plans. However, the fading popularity of beer in the U.S. due to consumers’ shift to wine and healthier options is hurting the company’s top line. AB InBev’s U.S. revenues fell 3.1% in the second quarter backed by lower volumes as its flagship Budweiser and Bud Light brands continued to lose market share.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BUD. Bank of America lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.04.

NYSE BUD opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $594,305,000 after purchasing an additional 506,727 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,321,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,660,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

