Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Global (SGH) to Hold

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $236,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $155,475.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,053 shares of company stock worth $4,260,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 343,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth about $6,578,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

