Zacks: First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Given $35.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 28.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $35.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

FDEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 92,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,016. The company has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.75. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.66%. equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $46,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.