Zacks: Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESEA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.57. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,015. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.