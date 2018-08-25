Zacks: Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Entercom Communications an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,538,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,489,444.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 6,577,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,291,369.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $8,833,300. 32.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 774,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,326. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 197.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

