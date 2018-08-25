Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $131.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $583.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $586.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $587.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. The business had revenue of $157.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 816,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,670. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,896.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William John Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $385,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

