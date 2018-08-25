Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to announce sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.05 billion and the lowest is $6.79 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $29.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.96 billion to $31.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.77 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,486,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 70,488 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.