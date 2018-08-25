Zacks: Brokerages Expect China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow China Petroleum & Chemical.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNP traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,397. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 77,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 66,078 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

