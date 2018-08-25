Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.92% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AGLE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 107,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,395. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.44. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 69.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 142.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.