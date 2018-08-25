Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Oil & Gas’ earnings. Advantage Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advantage Oil & Gas.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,450,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,136 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,659,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 605,867 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,445,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,139 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,578,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,375,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 96,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

