Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (ZNGA) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.62 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.70 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,246.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $184,800 in the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,593,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221,442 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 39,695,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,711 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 21,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.94. 8,195,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.