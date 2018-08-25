Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s earnings. Greenhill & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.65. 184,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $674.71 million, a P/E ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $263,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

