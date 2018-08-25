Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Cousins Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $143,743,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $54,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $52,049,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $22,828,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 1,687,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,747. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

