Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,886,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,083,000 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,814,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 583,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 498,152 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

QUOT opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38 and a beta of -0.15.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

