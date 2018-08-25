Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post sales of $284.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $284.17 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $295.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on EIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $9.60 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

