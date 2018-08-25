Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.53 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post sales of $284.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $284.17 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $295.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on EIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $9.60 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply