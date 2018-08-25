Zacks: Analysts Expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.20). Conatus Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CNAT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. 1,516,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,470. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.23. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 363,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 723,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

