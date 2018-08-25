Zacks: Analysts Expect Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 833.24%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 193,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, President Stephen Cotton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 51,400 shares of company stock valued at $146,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,118.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37,839 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $120,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 105.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.