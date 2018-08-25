Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.87 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $9.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $17.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,347,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,659,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMRX opened at $14.90 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

