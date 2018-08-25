Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.87 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $9.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $17.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,347,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,659,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMRX opened at $14.90 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply