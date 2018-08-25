Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc (TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million.

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,326,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 603,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 3,007,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,135. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

