Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report $121.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.76 million to $135.45 million. Euronav posted sales of $104.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $430.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $453.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $603.81 million to $779.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Euronav had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EURN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.50 on Friday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $3,178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

