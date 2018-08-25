Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. AGCO reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 158.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
