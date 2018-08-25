Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. AGCO reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 158.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

