Zacks: Alleghany Co. (Y) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $650.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $8.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alleghany an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.
NYSE:Y traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $638.00. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 311.08 and a beta of 0.92. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $521.07 and a 52 week high of $646.55.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.41 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alleghany
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.
