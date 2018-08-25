Zacks: Alleghany Co. (Y) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $650.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $8.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alleghany an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,533,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $638.00. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 311.08 and a beta of 0.92. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $521.07 and a 52 week high of $646.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.41 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

