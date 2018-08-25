Yum! Brands (YUM) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yum! Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.0871534328984 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $84.14 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

