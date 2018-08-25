YPF (YPF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about YPF (NYSE:YPF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.0496590740022 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $15.47 on Friday. YPF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

