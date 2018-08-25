YPF (YPF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about YPF (NYSE:YPF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.0496590740022 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:
- Second Circuit – Subject matter jurisdiction: Peterson Energia Inversora, SAU, et al. v. Argentine Republic and YPF SA (nydailyrecord.com)
- Comparing YPF (YPF) & Chevron (CVX) (americanbankingnews.com)
- ICJ Campaign (guardian.bz)
- Argentina awards Mendoza E&P rights (bnamericas.com)
- Refinería La Pampilla SAA’s $100 Million Loan (globallegalchronicle.com)
Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $15.47 on Friday. YPF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
YPF Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.