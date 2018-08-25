Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $471,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $435,400.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $445,800.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $375,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $385,200.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $378,200.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $389,000.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $372,000.00.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 765,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,137. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yext by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

