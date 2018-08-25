YEE Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. YEE has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $186,384.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, DEx.top, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00266813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00151827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035971 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About YEE

YEE’s genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.