Xperi (XPER) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Xperi has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $127,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $923,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 69.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

