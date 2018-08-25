XOMA Corp (XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $2.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $4.90 million. XOMA posted sales of $36.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $9.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $13.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $19.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). XOMA had a return on equity of 379.39% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 270,437 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA opened at $16.99 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.64.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

