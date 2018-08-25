Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,679 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,968,994 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,298,079,000 after buying an additional 448,428 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $359,902,000 after buying an additional 694,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,927,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,569,000 after buying an additional 82,236 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,397,000 after buying an additional 2,621,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,054 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $168,309,000 after buying an additional 416,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $73.79 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,482,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.