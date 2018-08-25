WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,669,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WPX Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,833,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,615 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,397,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,007,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $14,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

WPX stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

