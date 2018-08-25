WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:WIR traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.02. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WPT Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$13.10.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

