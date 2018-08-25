Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. ValuEngine cut WPP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

WPP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. 67,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WPP has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,156,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,006,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

