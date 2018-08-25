WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 89,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $107.04 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.