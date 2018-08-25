Wingstop (WING) and Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Critical Comparison

Wingstop (NASDAQ: GTIM) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Wingstop alerts:

This table compares Wingstop and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 22.15% -24.63% 19.93% Good Times Restaurants -1.45% -3.72% -2.48%

This table compares Wingstop and Good Times Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $105.55 million 18.29 $27.30 million $0.74 89.15 Good Times Restaurants $79.08 million 0.76 -$2.25 million ($0.18) -26.94

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Good Times Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Wingstop pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wingstop and Good Times Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 1 5 9 0 2.53 Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wingstop presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Good Times Restaurants has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats Good Times Restaurants on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept. As of June 8, 2018, it operated and franchised a total of 36 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 29 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.