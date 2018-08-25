Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PT Raised to $66.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.48.

WSM opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

