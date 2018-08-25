William F. Concannon Sells 28,878 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,482,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $631,852,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $940,477,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.