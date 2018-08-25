Westwater Resources (WWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

