Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.
WPRT opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $380.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.05.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.
