Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

WPRT opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $380.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 95,932 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 143.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,386,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 1,404,462 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 267,346 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 229.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 657,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 457,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

