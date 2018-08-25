Westpac Banking Corp Has $84.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,169 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Visa stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $284.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

