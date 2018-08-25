Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,264 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (IYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $123.73 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $105.78 and a one year high of $126.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

