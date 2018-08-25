Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,297 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 82.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 62.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.15. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $829,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,600. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSMT. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on PriceSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

