Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 8,296 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $26,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.